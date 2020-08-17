Alabama college crowds raise questions about pandemic safety

Patrons stand on the Bear Trap’s rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama’s bar scene, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. More than 20,000 students returned to campus for the first time since spring break, with numerous school and city codes in effect to limit the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Scenes of crowded entertainment districts in college towns are raising new questions about safety during the coronavirus pandemic and whether college football can be played this year.

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted a photo of a crowded area in Tuscaloosa on Sunday that said: “Who wants college sports this fall?? Obviously not these people!!”

Photos on social media showed crowds and relatively few masks around Auburn University as well.

People line up outside to wait for limited access indoors to order food from Taco Mama, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. More than 20,000 students returned to campus at the University of Alabama for the first time since spring break, with numerous school and city codes in effect to limit the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Universities have enacted rules meant to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing on campus, and Alabama has a statewide rule requiring masks in public places. But many are ignoring the rules.