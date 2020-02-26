Alabama bill seeks to create statewide pistol permit database

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the course of 13 months, Alabama lost seven law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Now, several lawmakers are supporting a bill to help protect law enforcement lives by creating a statewide pistol permit database. The Alabama Sheriffs Association is throwing its support behind a bill to create the Alabama Responding Officer Warning System.

“There’s two purposes behind this is protect our citizens, law enforcement officers and by giving them an information base a database, if you will,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jacobs said.

Under current law, concealed carry permits are issued by the sheriffs. This bill would create a statewide database of people authorized to carry a pistol in a car or concealed on them.

“It’s about keeping officers safe. It’s not about permits, it’s not about people knowing who has permits,” Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said.

Bill sponsor Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Mobile, calls the system a huge step towards saving law enforcement.

“We lost seven officers last year. We’re trying to better and learn from that and to work on trying to better protect our officers,” Stringer said.

As of Tuesday, the bill had not been assigned to a legislative committee.

