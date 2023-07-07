ALABAMA (WHNT) – Calling all photogs! The Alabama Big 10 Mayors have announced a statewide photo competition with a chance for the winner to be recognized.

The competition launched on Wednesday, July 5, and will run through Tuesday, September 4, which is the weekend following Labor Day.

“From the mountains of the Tennessee Valley to the Alabama Gulf Coast and everything in between, our state – and our state’s cities – are some of the most individually unique as any in the country,” said the Alabama Big 10 Mayors. “Whether it’s history, culture, architecture, entertainment, or natural beauty, Alabama’s ten biggest cities have something to offer for everyone. The unique character of each of Alabama’s largest cities is important and worth showcasing. We want to give each of these cities’ residents the opportunity to show their city pride and share their city’s beauty through the lens of a camera. We urge all Big 10 residents with an artistic eye for the camera to snap some photos of their city and submit it for this competition and give your city a chance to win this contest.” Alabama Big 10 Mayors

Alabamaians wanting to participate in the competition are asked to submit photos of their cities via direct message to the Big 10 Facebook page. The mayors will share the photos through social media and the one that receives the most likes wins.

The winner will receive a $500 VISA gift card and recognition by the Big 10 Mayors’ platform.

Alabama Big 10 Mayors are comprised of the mayors from Auburn, Birmingham, Decatur, Dothan, Hoover, Huntsville, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa.