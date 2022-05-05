GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama residents know what to expect as summer approaches: a flood of traffic down the Baldwin Beach Express bound for the white sand beaches and warm waters of the Alabama Gulf Coast.

From Fort Morgan to Orange Beach, vacationers enjoy the coast’s beaches, restaurants and entertainment. According to Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in the United States, Gulf Shores Public Beach is one of the best places to put your toes in the sand.

Gulf Shores Public Beach ranks number 18 on the list. The nation’s best, according to the list, is Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii. Despite its more than 1,300 miles of coastline, only one Florida beach made the list, number 5 Clearwater Beach, in Clearwater, Fla.

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean City, Maryland Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Harris Beach, Oregon Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Grand Haven State Park, Michigan Santa Monica Beach, California Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Travel + Leisure considered several factors when compiling the list: the sand, the waves, seclusion, public transportation and parking, boardwalks, activities, and even the amount of shade trees. Gulf Shores’ palm trees, limpid waters and fine sand helped it stand out. Travel + Leisure also praised Gulf Shores’ easy access to parking and proximity to restaurants, shops and the boardwalk.