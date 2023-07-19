Alabama Department of Corrections says a Winston County work release inmate left his assigned job and escaped on July 19. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate after he left his assigned job in Winston County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 36-year-old Joseph Ray Perkins left his assigned job in Haleyville around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Perkins is described as 5’1″ and 170 pounds with brown eyes.

Perkins was being held at the Hamilton Community Based Facility and Community Work Center after being convicted of first-degree theft out of Tuscaloosa County. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in 2019.

Anyone with information regarding Perkins’ location is asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.