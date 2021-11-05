Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall files legal challenge against OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ALABAMA – As hinted in a tweet Thursday morning, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking the Biden administration to court over OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Friday morning, Marshall filed a legal challenge to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which was announced Thursday morning, and finalized Friday.

The mandate says private sector companies who employ 100 or more employees must require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Employers covered under the mandate must also give workers paid time off to get their vaccine and recover from any side effects.

Rules will be enforced like any other workplace safety regulations – limited spot checks and whistleblower complaints. Employers who violate the regulations could face fines up to $13,653 per violation.

In Alabama, the OSHA mandate doesn’t apply to public employees, and Gov. Kay Ivey has already issued an executive order stating state employees who work for departments in the executive branch will not be required to vaccinate or test weekly.

Marshall is joined in the challenge by state attorneys general in Georgia and Florida, along with one Alabama-based private employer, Scotch Plywood Company, Inc., among others.

You can read the legal challenge here.

Marshall has also filed a challenge to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.