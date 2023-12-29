ALABAMA (WHNT) – If you’ve been coughing, sneezing or otherwise feeling very sick you are not alone.

With the cold season comes an expected rise in cases of the flu and Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the state of Alabama is among the states with an alarming increase in flu levels for the month of December.

“We have seen increasing levels of flu activity over the past couple of months,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said.

The reported symptoms of the flu in emergency departments are climbing according to the ADPH. Nothing new for the holiday season but, with the sharp rise in cases, your likelihood of getting sick is growing.

Earlier in December, the CDC warned that from mid-November onwards, more people of all ages could get sick enough to end up in the hospital. With that, Stubblefield says, could put a strain on Alabama’s fragile healthcare system.

“Which would be things like the number of hospitalizations, the utilizations of our in-patient and intensive care unit beds,” Stubblefield explained. “We are watching this very closely but at this point we are still handling it but definitely encourage people to take precautions against getting sick.”

Healthcare officials also warn against the rise in COVID and RSV. With holiday gatherings it means respiratory viruses intensify and they won’t rule out getting all three viruses at the same time.

“It is very difficult to tell, and it is possible for people to get multiple of these at these at the same time,” Stubblefield said.

Doctors are particularly worried about the high-risk groups; children and those with compromised immunity.

Word from the doctor is to get up to date on your vaccines and stay home if you are feeling sick.