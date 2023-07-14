NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Students who step onto Alabama A&M University’s (AAMU) campus this fall should feel much safe after the school announced several upgrades to its security system over the summer.

Officials with AAMU say a $600,000 investment will have a significant impact on the entire campus’ safety, as well as increase accountability across its community.

A&M police officers will be issued body cameras and will be required to record all interactions with campus community members.

“This keeps our officers safe and accountable during their contact with campus stakeholders and visitors,” said Chief Montez Payton.

There will also be several new outdoor cameras across school grounds which will monitor any activity on roads, intersections and parking lots. An automatic gate arm for Center Campus is expected to improve one-way traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Drone technology will also be used by the Department of Public Safety to perform large area

surveillance and traffic control.

A new swipe gate at Normal Hills will limit access to student residents, officials say.

Campus police will now have access to mobile command post hard case boxes that will ensure the security system won’t be interrupted by power outages due to natural disasters or severe weather.

Officers will also have new docking stations and printers inside patrol cars, preventing multiple trips back to headquarters.

“We believe a safe campus promotes strong community connections and resilience among our students,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Braque Talley. “These improvements are a meaningful step in making sure Alabama A&M remains a safe place to learn, work, and live.”