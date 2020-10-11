Alabama allows early start to oyster harvest on Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials have announced an earlier start for the upcoming oyster harvest that they hope will be even better than last season. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources approved a Monday start to the season after surveys to check whether Hurricane Sally damaged Mobile Bay reefs came up clear.

The opening applies to a zone in Heron Bay, west of the last piece of mainland before Alabama Highway 193 crosses open water to Dauphin Island.

Date/Time of Opening: Beginning on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, weekend harvest will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following four Saturdays: October 17, 24, 31 and November 7.

All commercial oyster catchers, regardless of age, must have a commercial oyster catcher’s license in order to participate in the harvest. For information about licensing and regulations, please contact MRD at (251) 861-2882 or visit the MRD office located at 2 North Iberville Drive, on Dauphin Island.