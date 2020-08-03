Alabama Ag Commissioner: No ‘dangerous compounds’ found in unsolicited seed packages from China

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The mysterious seeds sent to at least 56 counties in Alabama contain no “dangerous compounds” so far in testing. That’s according to a report released on Monday by Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.

Pate said ADAI has received 385 reports of unsolicited seed packages delivered in Alabama so far. Field inspectors have collected 252 samples.

Over half of the recipients reported they ordered seeds online in the past year. Packages have been marked “China Post,” “untracked” and several packages indicated contents were “jewelry.”

Samples were analyzed for identification and tested for unknown compounds, noxious weed seed, and invasive species.

Test Results

Seeds identified so far have been 50% flower seeds, 41% vegetable seeds and 9% herbs. Of the 17 samples tested for dangerous compounds, none have been detected.

Top Counties

People in 56 different counties in Alabama have reported receiving seeds. These are the cop counties:

Baldwin Jefferson Mobile Montgomery Madison Shelby Tuscaloosa Houston Lee Cullman

What to do if you received a package

Report at www.agi.alabama.gov/reportseeds or call 334-240-7304.

DO NOT open the seed packets

DO NOT plant the seeds

DO NOT discard them

Keep packaging, including the mailing label