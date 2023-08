BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County EMA reported Sunday night Alabama 160 collapsed between Mountain Lake Road and Stand Holton Drive.

According to the Blount County EMA at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, fire department personnel is on the scene. The Alabama Department of Transportation has been notified.

The Blount County EMA asks for people to avoid the area and find another route. The Blount County EMA will provide an update when the road is open.