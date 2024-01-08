HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Tuesday, voters in Marshall County, southern Madison County, and northern Blount County have a chance to vote in the Alabama Senate District 9 special election.

The seat is open due to Clay Scofield’s October decision to resign his seat and take a leadership position with the Business Council of Alabama.

The special election involves three Republicans. No Democrats are qualified to run.

The field includes two Marshall County house members, Brock Colvin, who represents Albertville, and Wes Kitchens, who represents Arab — and veteran candidate Stacy George, who’s run for governor twice.

If a candidate gets 50 percent, plus one, of the vote Tuesday, they’d win without a runoff. If a runoff is necessary, that will be held on Feb. 9.



Candidates Colvin, Kitchens, and George were all campaigning before Tuesday’s vote. In the course of the campaign, Kitchens reported spending $212,758, Colvin spent $90,305 and George has spent $19,743, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

Monday saw the candidates all make last-day pitches to voters.

George urged voters to check their district.

“If you live south of the Space and Rocket Center find out if you’re in the district or not.

Call the (Madison County) board of registrars – and see if you live in the district,” George said. “The campaign is going great and it will help if people in the Huntsville area realize they can vote in this election.”

Colvin told News 19 they have been trying to motivate people to show up for the special election.

“We want to encourage everyone to get out and vote tomorrow in this special election,” Colvin said. “Over the last two months, our campaign has knocked on almost 7,000 doors — taking our conservative message directly to the voters and learning what is most important to them. We are excited for Election Day and would be honored to earn the votes of your viewers.”

Kitchens’ campaign said the candidate was hard at work Monday.



“Wes and his team of volunteers are making thousands of calls today to encourage voter participation.”