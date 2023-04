SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have died after a medical helicopter crashed in the area of Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive on Sunday after 5 p.m., according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCSO posted on Facebook the road is closed in both directions and likely will be for an extended period of time. There are deputies and first responders on the scene. The sheriff’s office stated to please avoid the area.

