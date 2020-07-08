AHSAA teams moving forward with 2020 football plans

ALABAMA (WHNT) – After a pair of Alabama High School Athletic Association committee meetings on Tuesday– the 2020 high school football season seems to be on schedule for a late-August start.

After the meeting coaches told Al.com, they feel like this is a good situation and that for now– they are going to play just like any other season.

Tuesday, the football coaches committee along with the fall sports committee, held virtual meetings.

They heard updates from the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board committee and the Alabama State Department of Education about a return to school and play following the coronavirus pandemic.

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey gave a brief update concerning the roadmap to reopening the school’s plan.

The AHSAA Medical Advisory Board members updated the committees on the most recent COVID-19 data and best practices relating to high school sports activities.

The AHSAA plans to present recommendations to the central board of control for review and approval at its July 22nd meeting.

Specific guidelines about areas like locker rooms, social distancing on the sidelines, and transportation to and from games would be given after that meeting.

One coach in attendance told Al.com there have been no talks in Alabama about moving football to spring as has been a discussion in states like Mississippi and Michigan.