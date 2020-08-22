AHSAA reminds fans, players, and staff of best practices as football season resumes

Last night was the first Friday of an unprecedented high school football season – one that requires new strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But after Thursday night’s football games – the Alabama High School Athletic Association says there are many areas that need improvement.

The AHSAA says the health and safety of student-athletes, opponents, and communities must be a priority.

The organization posted a statement to Twitter Friday afternoon, reminding everyone of best practices for football season.

