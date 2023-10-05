ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Veteran’s Affairs (ADVA) has announced a new grant opportunity for organizations looking to help improve the mental health of Alabama veterans.

ADVA announced Thursday that it will be offering one-time funding for non-profits and higher education institutions through a new Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant. The grant will provide funding up to $500,000 for programs and services designed to positively impact the mental health of Alabama veterans and their families.

According to the ADVA, the program is meant to help provide accessible, quality support for veterans and will give special consideration to smaller organizations and those looking to target underserved sectors of the veteran community.

“We frequently say that one of Alabama’s greatest strengths is its people,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said. “This grant opportunity will only elevate the incredible work that so many non-profits and other organizations are already providing to the veterans community in our great state. We want to thank the Alabama State Legislature for providing this funding opportunity through the American Rescue Plan and we look forward to seeing the services that it produces.”

The ADVA said proposals must be received at department headquarters in Montgomery no later than 2 p.m. on Dec. 1. Those interested in the program can find more details or apply here.