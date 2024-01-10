ALABAMA (WHNT) – January is National Radon Action Month and the ADPH was passing out free testing kits this week. Unfortunately, they ran out during the week after over 2,000 requests for the kits.

However, the ADPH’s Radiological Health Assistant Director Nick Swindall said that more are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

For now, concerned residents are able to purchase the kits online and at your local hardware store. They range between $8 and $25.

Radon is a radioactive, odorless gas that can find its way into your home through cracks in basements and foundations, it then builds up into high concentrations. It is also the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States after smoking.

Gary Lyons, a state-certified radon contractor, said, “If your neighbor tests, and they don’t have radon, it does not mean anything with regards to your house. I can’t tell you how many times the neighbor didn’t test, and they end up with radon.”

The American Lung Association urges that everyone test for radon, and states that the only way for homeowners to know if they have an issue is to test. The association added that Winter is the ideal time to do it.