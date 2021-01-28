ADPH looks into violations of vaccine guidelines at Auburn University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is looking into premature vaccinations being done at Auburn University.

According to Auburn University, it is now operating under Phase 1c and is administering vaccines to people who need to be on campus for work, high-risk adults, those 65 and older, and certain students involved in remote or off-campus clinical settings, including internships and practicums that involve direct human contact.

However, the rest of the state is still under Phase 1b, limiting vaccines to those 75 and older, healthcare works, nursing home residents, and first responders. In numerous statements, the ADPH has said that there is simply not enough vaccine for those who are actually eligible.

“Vaccine supply is limited and does not meet demand at this time for the current numbers of persons identified as healthcare workers, first responders, fire, police, and persons 75 and above,” the ADPH said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Tropolitan, Auburn University and the University of Alabama have gotten 7,000 and 3,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine respectively while other schools have to wait. In Troy’s case, the Tropolitan reports that the university will get their vaccines in April.

As of Tuesday, Auburn reported on its website that 4695 of its doses were already administered.

In response to the situation, Ryan Easterling, director of Health Media & Communications for the ADPH, told WDHN “the only factor there is when entities placed their applications and received approval as an ImmPRINT provider for COVID-19 vaccine,” not a preference of one location over another.

Easterling did say the Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks Division will contact Auburn about not following the state plan.