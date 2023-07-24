NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Getting your children and teens ready to go back to school is the perfect time to make sure they’re up to date with their immunizations. Health officials say vaccination protects students from diseases.

“School is one of those places where there are a lot of children in a very confined space. Infectious diseases can spread very quickly from one child to another,” Alabama Department of Public Health Medical Officer Wes Stubblefield said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) cited a Centers for Disease and Control report back in January. There was a decline in kindergartener vaccination from 95% in 2019-20 to 93% in 2021-22. The report showed there are discrepancies in vaccination levels among children living in low-income areas where poor transportation and other barriers present issues.

“These vaccinations are very important. They protect us against things like measles (which is extremely contagious), chicken pox, whooping cough, polio – all diseases that have become much less common because of childhood vaccines,” Stubblefield said.

Alabama isn’t requiring a new vaccine this year.

“For the kindergarteners (if they’ve had all their vaccines to that point), there are four immunizations that they will receive that are all booster vaccines from ones they received in the first couple years of life. In the sixth grade, it’s one additional vaccination,” Stubblefield said.

While ADPH recommends children see a primary healthcare provider, there are options available for those who can’t afford one.

“If they are going to get vaccines, they can get them at any of the local county health departments. All 67 counties have health departments that immunize for the vaccines for back-to-school,” Stubblefield said.

The Morgan County Health Department will be having the Back-to-School Vaccine Clinic on July 24, 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 3821 US HWY 31 South, Decatur, AL 35601. Appointments can be made by calling 256-560-6507 and walk-ins are welcome during those hours.