ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health has further reduced hours for the state’s COVID-19 hotline.

According to the ADPH website, the hotline is now open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Alabamians can call (800) 270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us with their questions.

For frequently asked questions and to check their symptoms, Alabamians can visit the state’s COVID-19 Information Hub online.