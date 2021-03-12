ADPH adds tab to online dashboard showing national pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Finding a national pharmacy offering the COVID-19 vaccine just got a bit easier in Alabama.

Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health added a tab to the vaccine dashboard showing CVS, Sam’s Club, and Walmart locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The three national chains are offering the vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a partnership between the federal government, state governments, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks. The partnership is part of the government’s response to COVID-19, seeking to increase access to the vaccine.

Under the “Vaccine Distribution” tab at the top of the ADPH Vaccine Dashboard, the three chains have been added as “Vaccine Providers” at the bottom of the page.

The same information can be found on the “Vaccine Clinic” tab, under “Federal Pharmacy,” which also includes an option to search for providers in a specific radius of your address.

Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment with one of the three national chains online:

As of March 12, those eligible in Alabama include:

Frontline healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone age 65+

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone working in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)

Childcare workers – must work at a childcare facility