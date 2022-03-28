HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, thousands of children enter the foster care system in Alabama.

From there, the goal is to eventually return them to a loving family member.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama actually had the most adoptions on record in 2020 with 814, and the second-highest in 2021 with 783. Currently, the state is on track this year to have more adoptions than in 2021, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Currently, there are nearly 6,000 children in foster care in Alabama and 2,300 foster homes. On average, children spend 618 days in foster care.

Throughout the foster care and adoption processes, ADHR’s goal is to reunite children with family members. They manage to do this around 70% of the time, even throughout the pandemic.

Deputy Director of Family Services for ADHR, Amanda Mancuso, says when that isn’t an option, they still try to place children in the community they already live in.

“We always need foster homes who are committed to our children but our mission is reunification first,” Mancuso said. “So, we’re trying to get children back to their families and keeping them in their communities. We want them to have the least amount of trauma and movement from this process as possible, so the more homes we have in the communities where children live, the better opportunities we have to provide those services to families.”

Anyone interested in opening their homes to foster care or potentially adopting should contact their county’s Department of Human Resources office.

The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association hosts an annual training each Spring. This year’s event is set for May 5-7. More information can be found here.