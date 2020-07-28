ADOC: Staff at two north Alabama facilities test positive for COVID-19

DECATUR AND HARVEST, Ala. – Monday, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced staff in five facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

The Alabama Corrections Academy had one staff member test positive, Kilby Correctional Facility reported two staff members tested positive, and Ventress reported one staff member tested positive.

In north Alabama, the Limestone Correctional Facility and North Alabama Community Work Center each reported one staff member had tested positive.

All staff members promptly self-quarantined and ADOC begin contact tracing procedures.

123 COVID-19 cases were active among staff and 161 staff members who previously tested positive had returned to work.

Among the inmate population, 14 additional inmates tested positive as of Sunday, July 26:

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – two inmates

Elmore Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – one inmate

Fountain Correctional Facility (Atmore, Alabama) – five inmates

Kilby Correctional Facility – one inmate

Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – two inmates

St. Clair Correctional Facility (Springville, Alabama) – three inmates

195 total cases had been documented among inmates, with 66 still active.