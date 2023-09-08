Daniel Lee Smallwood- Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Corrections

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— Authorities are on the hunt for a 38-year-old escaped inmate in Coffee County.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Daniel Lee Smallwood left his assigned job at the Elba Work Release Center at approximately 1:00 a.m., Friday, September 8.

Smallwood is 5’7, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search.

Smallwood was serving a 54-month sentence on the charge of Burglary in the third degree out of Elmore County.

The ADOC website states the Elba Work Release Center is an all-male minimum security facility.