MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey announced that admission to Alabama State Parks will be free on Saturday, Sept. 25 to honor National Public Lands Day.

National Public Lands Day, established in 1994, celebrates the importance of public lands like the Alabama State Parks, wildlife management areas and Forever Wild Land Trust tracts.

The day also celebrates the volunteers that play a vital role in the preservation of protected areas and access to outdoor recreation.

“The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” said Governor Ivey. “Spending time outdoors can reset our minds and refresh our spirits. Because of that, I encourage you to visit any of our Alabama State Parks on National Public Lands Day and experience some of the best our state has to offer.”

Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), which maintains 21 state parks and 48,000 acres of public land and water.

“Having quality access to outdoor recreation is a vital aspect of improving the quality of life for all Alabamians,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR commissioner. “I am honored that Governor Ivey has made outdoor recreation a priority of her Administration. We look forward to continuing our efforts to increase access to public lands and outdoor recreation throughout the state.”

Alabama State Parks, and other public lands, are major factors in the state’s economy. Each year, millions of people participate in outdoor recreation in Alabama. It has generated an economic impact of nearly $15 billion, and has created more than 135,000 jobs for Alabamians.

If you’re looking to get involved, the Alabama state parks system is always looking for volunteers! You can find information about volunteering here. The park system also offers a large variety of outdoor activities for every age group!

The Alabama State Parks in North Alabama include:

Bucks Pocket State Park 393 County Road 174 Grove Oak, AL 35975

Cathedral Caverns 637 Cave Road Woodville, AL 35776

Desoto State Park 7104 DeSoto Parkway NE Fort Payne, AL 35967

Joe Wheeler State Park 4401 McLean Drive Rogersville, AL 35652-2916

Lake Guntersville State Park 1155 Lodge Dr. Guntersville, AL 35976

Monte Sano State Park 5105 Nolen Ave. Huntsville, AL 35801



You can find a complete list of Alabama parks on their website.