MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Additional benefits have been approved for the almost 485,000 children enrolled in the National School Lunch Program.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) announced they have received federal approval to give Summer Pandemic Electonic Benefit Transfer funds to help feed children over the summer months.

The National School Lunch Program provides free and reduced-price meals at school. Eligible families will receive $391 for each child in the program with those additional funds coming later in the summer.

“Hunger doesn’t take a summer break,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “These Summer P-EBT benefits will provide financial flexibility and promote continued food security for students as they transition between school years. We are grateful to our federal and state partners for their ongoing support of our efforts to meet the nutritional needs of young Alabamians.”

Families who may not be enrolled in the program can apply through their local schools before August 31.

DHR recommends that eligible families monitor their website for updates, including a timeframe for the arrival of benefits.