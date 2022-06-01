MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Robert Deangelo Shepherd, Jr., who is accused of shooting three people and killing one was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. That hearing has since been pushed back.

Shepherd is charged with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a shooting at a home on the 100-block of Spirit Drive. The shooting happened on May 7, 2022, and after a three-day search, he turned himself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Shepherd’s lawyers filed for a continuance in Wednesday’s hearing, saying there was another witness to the shooting that they want to interview before the hearing, according to court documents.

The documents also state that the assistant district attorney was contacted and did not oppose a continuance.

A judge granted the continuance. Shepherd’s new preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 3 at 1:30 p.m.