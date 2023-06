MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An accident in Madison County has caused a lane closure on U.S. 72 Friday morning.

According to ALEA, a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned commercial vehicle has caused an eastbound lane of U.S. 72, near Brock Road, to close.

One lane is open, however, the other lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are investigating the accident. A News 19 crew is working to bring you updates regarding lane openings.