HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A retail giant and local law firm united Tuesday to contribute $6,000 to HEALS, Inc., a non-profit local to the Rocket City.

Tyler Mann Injury Law teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to make the donation happen.

According to a news release, HEALS Inc. provides school-based, accessible health care to children through a partnership with Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools, as well as the local medical community.

For the second year in a row, Tyler Mann and Academy will use that $6,000 contribution to buy shoes for local children in need ahead of the upcoming school year.

See a full slideshow of photos from Tuesday’s shopping event below:

(Tyler Mann Injury Law Firm)

(Tyler Mann Injury Law Firm)

(Tyler Mann Injury Law Firm)

(Tyler Mann Injury Law Firm)

(Tyler Mann Injury Law Firm)

(Tyler Mann Injury Law Firm)

(Tyler Mann Injury Law Firm)