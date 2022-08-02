HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A retail giant and local law firm united Tuesday to contribute $6,000 to HEALS, Inc., a non-profit local to the Rocket City.
Tyler Mann Injury Law teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to make the donation happen.
According to a news release, HEALS Inc. provides school-based, accessible health care to children through a partnership with Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools, as well as the local medical community.
For the second year in a row, Tyler Mann and Academy will use that $6,000 contribution to buy shoes for local children in need ahead of the upcoming school year.
See a full slideshow of photos from Tuesday’s shopping event below: