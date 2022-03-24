HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The precautionary COVID-19 measures voters saw in 2020 elections will no longer be in place for the Alabama 2022 primary election.

In 2020, Alabama had record numbers of people vote by absentee. Voters can expect a shorter absentee voting period.

“It was three times as many absentee ballots as had ever been requested in the history of the state,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Starting in 2022, COVID-19 will no longer be a valid excuse when applying for an absentee ballot. Pre-COVID, only three to four percent of Alabamians vote via absentee. Merrill said that rate is the lowest in the nation.

“We expect we’ll lead the nation in in-person voting on election day in 2022 as well,” Merrill said.

Alabama is one of less than 10 states that require either a notary or witness signatures on an absentee ballot.

“That requirement is designed to protect the integrity of the process and to protect the voter to ensure that the voter is the one that actually cast that ballot for the candidate of his or her choice,” Merrill said.

Other election practices like the requirement of a photo ID and no available early voting make Alabama voting laws some of the strictest in the nation.

“It is absolutely unconscionable that we would do anything or allow anything to be done that in any way undermines the right of every eligible, legal vote to be cast in our state regardless of for whom that vote is cast,” said News 19 political analyst David Person.

Valid excuses for requesting an absentee ballot include if a voter:

Expects to be absent from the county on election day

Is ill or has a physical disability that prevents traveling to the polling place

Is a registered Alabama voter living outside of the county (examples may include someone employed outside the county or a college student)

Is an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than one’s regular polling place

Expects to work a required shift, 10 hours or more, that coincides with polling hours

Is a caregiver to a family member confined to their home

Is currently incarcerated in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude

If you intend to vote by absentee ballot, the best policy is to mail or drop off your completed ballot as soon as possible. If mailed, absentee ballots must be received by the Absentee Election Manager seven days before the election. If delivered in person, ballots must be dropped off five days before the election.

Absentee ballots will not be counted unless they have been notarized or signed by two witnesses who are at least 18 year old. To apply for an absentee ballot in your county, click here.