Absentee voting lawsuit against state dismissed by judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Alabama judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday that challenged the provisions on Alabama’s absentee ballot laws.

The lawsuit was by the League of Women Voters of Alabama, advocating for those with disabilities.

Alabama’s absentee voting laws require voters to submit a copy of their photo id and have two witnesses or a notary to sign the ballot.

The lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters and several elderly and sick people, said this violates the state constitution during the pandemic.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge J.R. Gaines dismissed the lawsuit.

He stated that the plaintiff lacks standing to sue and that the claims against defendants are barred by sovereign immunity.

In a press release, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in part “this simple process, which is designed to protect the integrity of our elections, was upheld today as a Montgomery county circuit court dismissed a lawsuit by the League of Women voters in Alabama seeking to block the law in order to weaken it.”

In the lawsuit the defendants stated that “requiring voters without facilities in their home to obtain copies of photo identifications will endanger their health and their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, by exposing them to potential infection outside their homes.”

This decision comes after the Secretary of State John Merril extended the COVID 19 emergency absentee voting rule — allowing people to vote absentee if they don’t want to go to the polls during the pandemic.