ABC stores close early amid severe winter weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Beverage Control Board is closing several of its stores early today due to winter weather making its way across the state.

Early closures will allow ABC employees enough time to get home before conditions worsen as temperatures are expected to drop this evening.

The following ABC stores will close today at 4 p.m.

Huntsville/Madison: 53, 151, 77, 24, 45, 193

Decatur/Athens/Hartselle: 95, 152, 243

Cullman: 15

Jasper: 44

Birmingham: 14, 83, 17, 140, 144, 109, 20, 11, 55, 98, 177.

Tuscaloosa Area: 56, 115, 102, 238, 82

Jackson: 75

Butler: 35

Demopolis: 116

Livingston: 60

The following stores will close today at 5 p.m.

Birmingham: 39, 58, 125, 111, 233, 176, 184, 185

The ABC Board will continue to monitor weather reports and update this list, as needed, with additional closures and timing of store reopenings.