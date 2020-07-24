ABC board hosting first CAReer fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama ABC Board is looking to hire amid the pandemic. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board wants to make the hiring process as simple and as safe as possible.

The ABC board is hosting its first drive-thru CAReer Fair 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 31, 2020, at its administrative building located at 2715 Gunter Park Drive West, in Gunter Industrial Park. Attendees will stay in the vehicles in the parking lot.

They are looking to fill a variety of positions including retail sales associates, warehouse associates, stand-up forklift operators, administrative associates, laborers, and more.

“We know people are in need of jobs right now,” Gipson said. “We are looking for motivated people to join our team. The CAReer Fair is a creative way to help connect us with potential employees, while maintaining medical protocols.”

ABC employees are State of Alabama employees who have access to the same benefits offered to all state employees including a generous leave and holiday schedule, health insurance, retirement, and much more.

Participants will also have access to recruitment information for other in-demand jobs from the State of Alabama Personnel Department.