HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rainfall is expected this week across the Tennessee Valley, and with rain often comes difficult road conditions. AAA recommends those who can to stay off the roads.

But, for those who do not have that option AAA’s Clay Ingram says to slow the speed to prevent the potential for hydroplaning.

Ingram also suggests increasing travel distance between you and the vehicles in front of you to the length of 6-8 cars. That way, drivers will have more room to stop if they need to suddenly brake.

Another important rule of thumb, make sure your windshield wipers are in good shape. “You need to make sure that you have a good set of wiper blades on your vehicle,” Ingram explained. “Most sets of wiper blades only last 6-8 months and for most of us it’s been a while since we’ve changed them.”

Ingram also urges drivers to check their headlights as it is crucial to see and be seen by other drivers, especially in rainy conditions.

If flash flooding occurs and you see a road is blocked turn around and do not try to drive past it.