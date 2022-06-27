HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Despite high gas prices, AAA predicts July 4th, 2022 could break travel records.

“For this year, for the Fourth of July, we’re going to see 49 million people traveling a distance of 50 miles or more by car,” said AAA spokesperson, Clay Ingram.

He said the number of travelers nationwide could top the number of travelers for July 4th, 2019.

“In fact, we’re going to probably break our all-time record for the most cars on the highway during the Fourth of July holiday,” Ingram said.

Ingram suggested people leave a little earlier than they may have planned, to try to beat the traffic and help out their wallets.

“Maintaining a constant speed instead of speeding up and slowing down, changing lanes, being aggressive, it saves you quite a bit on gas costs,” Ingram said.

It’s safe to assume most folks would like to save money on gas when they can. Gas prices continue to soar above $4 across the country. In Alabama, the average price per gallon as of today is $4.49 cents. That’s 38 cents cheaper than the national average of $4.87 a gallon.

Even with those high prices, overall prices are actually down from a few weeks ago. On June 14th, 2022, Alabama set a new all-time record price for a gallon of regular, at $4.63 cents.

“Today we’re $4.49 per gallon, which is still way too high, but it’s 14 cents a gallon less than it was a couple of weeks ago,” Ingram said.

News 19 drove around Huntsville this afternoon. We saw several stations charging $4.49, which is less than the average.

The Costco in Huntsville was charging $4.25 a gallon.

Ingram said we should continue efforts to drive prices down, by only buying the gas we need. However, he didn’t agree with a recent trend going around on social media. On TikTok and Twitter, people have started a movement to not buy any gas on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, in an effort to drive prices down.

“Buying gas on a certain day of the week is really not an effective strategy,” he said. “Because [in the long run] we’re still buying the same amount of gas.”

Ingram recommends people price shop and use apps that track gas prices in their area, like the AAA app.