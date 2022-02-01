MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Nine years ago this week, the eyes of the world were turned to Midland City after a 65-year-old Vietnam War-era veteran boarded a Dale County School Bus, killed the driver, and took a five-year-old boy hostage before entering a six-by-eight-foot bunker that contained homemade bombs.

Late on the afternoon of January 29, 2013, Jimmy Lee Dykes entered a school bus. The bus driver,

66-year-old Charles Poland, Jr. refused to let him take the children and challenged Dykes to shoot him.

Poland managed to block access to Dykes and the driver would be fatally shot, however, Dykes did manage to kidnap five-year-old Ethan Gilman off the bus. The gunman then took the child to his six-foot-by-eight-foot underground bunker.

Dale County School Superintendent, Ben Baker, was then-principal of Ariton High School. He credits Poland with saving many student lives that day by sacrificing his life and preventing the gunman’s ability to board the bus.

“We need to remember the sacrifice of Mr. Poland,” Baker said. “And let it be a reminder when you see a bus driver when you see somebody in law enforcement when you see a teacher remember the things they do every day. To take care of our community, to take care of our students. They are the backbones of our communities.”

As the hostage crisis went on for almost a week, it was the lead story on national news shows. A mile stretch of U.S. Highway 231 between Midland City and Ozark is dedicated in memory of Poland.

Several years ago, the Alabama legislature passed the Charles Poland Law, making it a crime for a parent or adult to board a school bus without permission from its driver.

“So many people in the community stepped up to provide food to drink,” Baker said. “We need to remember that.”

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson also looked back nearly ten years ago, the sacrifice Mr. Poland gave in order to save the lives of the students aboard his bus.

“A wife lost her husband, children lost their father,” Sheriff Olson said. “So it’s not what I would call a joyful occasion, other than the fact that there was a child that was saved. But it brings back a lot of memories at this time.”

On the afternoon of February 4, an F.B.I. Crisis Team used stun grenades and entered the bunker, killed Dykes, and rescued Ethan.

Shortly after the incident, Ethan was adopted by the Reverand Brandon Turner and his wife, Nicci, of Abbeville.

Ethan will soon be 16-years-old, and we’re told he has adjusted well and is doing fine in school.