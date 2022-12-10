BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local hospitals.

Two cars have been reported to be involved in the accident so far. It is currently unknown what caused the accident.

Irondale, Cahaba Valley and Trussville Fire Departments also provided assistance. No further information is available as authorities continue to investigate the crash.