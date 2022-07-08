WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon.

According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.

After more than two hours of searching, authorities were able to recover the body of Terry Campbell, 82, of Crane Hill.

First responders from Crane Hill Fire and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue, Smith Lake Task Force and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office also responded to Smith Lake.

No other information has been released as the investigation continues.