COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — An 8-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday evening in Tuscaloosa County.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to calls at a mobile home park near 6999 Spring Drive in Cottondale. The girl was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead Wednesday night.

Deputies detained the driver of the vehicle, who is not suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol. There have been no arrests made, though the case is under investigation.

Due to the incident occurring on private property, the TVCU is investigating the case. Anyone with additional information is urged to call the TVCU at 205-464-8690.