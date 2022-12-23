BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized Wednesday, Dec. 21. In total, deputies seized five grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine and “personal use amounts of pot.”

All 11 people, who either had active warrants or drug charges, were transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

The following people were arrested:

Justin Curl, 49

Summerdale

Warrant for narcotics possession

Ryan Mashburn, 32

Daphne

Trafficking Fentanyl

Tyler Gibson, 31

Robertsdale

Trafficking Fentanyl

Nikki Rowland, 28

Robertsdale

Trafficking Fentanyl

Amanda Guinn, 40

Summerdale

Warrant for narcotics possession

James Hobbs, 44

Summerdale

Warrant for probation violation

Steven Teachout, 46

Foley

Warrant for domestic violence

Lee Allen Mixon, 37

Foley

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Kristen James, 49

Foley

Conspiracy and drug trafficking

Edward Lee Hevner, 48

Elberta

Possession of a controlled substance

Stacey Lynn Buettner, 50

Summerdale

Warrant for domestic violence