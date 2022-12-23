BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized Wednesday, Dec. 21. In total, deputies seized five grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine and “personal use amounts of pot.”
All 11 people, who either had active warrants or drug charges, were transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.
The following people were arrested:
Justin Curl, 49
Summerdale
Warrant for narcotics possession
Ryan Mashburn, 32
Daphne
Trafficking Fentanyl
Tyler Gibson, 31
Robertsdale
Trafficking Fentanyl
Nikki Rowland, 28
Robertsdale
Trafficking Fentanyl
Amanda Guinn, 40
Summerdale
Warrant for narcotics possession
James Hobbs, 44
Summerdale
Warrant for probation violation
Steven Teachout, 46
Foley
Warrant for domestic violence
Lee Allen Mixon, 37
Foley
Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia
Kristen James, 49
Foley
Conspiracy and drug trafficking
Edward Lee Hevner, 48
Elberta
Possession of a controlled substance
Stacey Lynn Buettner, 50
Summerdale
Warrant for domestic violence