BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says an elderly man was killed as the result of an accident late Sunday evening.

77-year-old Alvin Lester Presley of Remlap was injured when his 2014 Ford Focus failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a 2004 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a juvenile.

Both vehicles left the road and went into a ditch.

Presley was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The 17-year-old driver of the Escalade along with the three other juvenile passengers were injured and taken to the hospital.

ALEA says the crash happened on Alabama 75, about eight miles south of Allgood in Blount County.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.