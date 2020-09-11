$72 million of CARES Act funding going toward Alabama higher education

Governor Kay Ivey awarded more than $72 million to the coronavirus relief fund to higher education institutions in Alabama.

The money will support the purchase of technology and infrastructure related to remote instruction and distance learning.

In a statement, the governor said, “COVID-19 has exposed deficiencies in our remote learning capabilities, and I am pleased to award our institutions of higher education the critical funds to enhance their instructional experience.”

The money will support the Alabama Community College System, public four-year institutions, and the state’s independent colleges.