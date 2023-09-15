BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven children were injured after a Birmingham City Schools bus crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-59 S before the Arkadelphia Road exit midday Friday.

(Photo courtesy of Al Ratcliffe)

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Chief Jackie Hicks, one child suffered moderate injuries, while the others sustained minor injuries. Children’s of Alabama stated that they received seven patients following the crash, most of whom were treated for minor injuries at the emergency department.

The bus was carrying 17 students from Wenonah and Jackson-Olin High Schools, according to Sherrel Wheeler Stewart from Birmingham City Schools. Five of those students were transported to a hospital.

There were also three chaperones on board, Stewart stated. The students had attended the program at the 16th Street Baptist Church Friday morning commemorating the 60th anniversary of the church bombing that killed four girls.

(Photo courtesy of Al Ratcliffe)

The call for the crash came in around 12:12 p.m.