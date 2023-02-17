ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama high school students will have the opportunity to apply to select colleges next week with no fees!
The Alabama State Department of Education (DOE) announced Tuesday that as part of the Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) on February 20-24, high school seniors can apply to 63 select colleges with no fees.
This is an extension of an event the Alabama DOE held in October. During that event, over 26,000 seniors applied to colleges and universities.
“Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students. Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack.
Colleges from across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee are waiving application fees, and Alabama Community Colleges are joining in the campaign as well.
Waiver codes are needed for some colleges when applying in order to be eligible for waived fees. A full list of waiver codes students may need when applying can be found here. Select schools don’t require a waiver code for free application during this time period.
The following colleges and universities are the ones participating in ALCAC to allow Alabama students to submit applications at no cost:
- Alabama State University – Alabama
- Alabama A&M University – Alabama
- Allen University – South Carolina
- Andrew College – Georgia
- Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama
- Birmingham Southern College – Alabama
- Brenau University – Georgia
- Cumberland University – Tennessee
- Faulkner University – Alabama
- Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia
- Georgia Southwestern State University – Georgia
- Huntingdon College – Alabama
- Jacksonville State University – Alabama
- Lander University – South Carolina
- Lincoln Tech – Tennessee
- Maryville College – Tennessee
- Mercer University – Georgia
- Miles College – Alabama
- Mississippi College – Mississippi
- South University – Alabama
- Spring Hill College – Alabama
- Stillman College – Alabama
- Talladega College – Alabama
- Troy University – Alabama
- Tuskegee University – Alabama
- Union University – Tennessee
- University of Alabama – Alabama
- University of Alabama Birmingham – Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama
- University of Mobile – Alabama
- University of Montevallo – Alabama
- University of New Orleans – Louisiana
- University of North Alabama – Alabama
- University of South Alabama – Alabama
- University of Tampa – Florida
- University of Tennessee Southern – Tennessee
- University of West Alabama – Alabama
- University of West Florida – Florida
- University of West Georgia – Georgia
- Alabama Community College System – Alabama
- Bevill State Community College – Alabama
- Bishop State Community College – Alabama
- Calhoun Community College – Alabama
- Central Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Enterprise State Community College – Alabama
- Gadsden State Community College – Alabama
- Jefferson State Community College – Alabama
- Lawson State Community College – Alabama
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – Alabama
- Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Reid State Technical College – Alabama
- Shelton State Community College – Alabama
- Snead State Community College – Alabama
- Trenholm State Community College – Alabama
- Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama
- Wallace Community College Selma – Alabama
- Wallace Community College Hanceville – Alabama
The ALCAC was started 10 years ago to “increase the number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education.”