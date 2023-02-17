Cropped shot of a focused young man texting on his cellphone while trying to study inside of his apartment room during the day

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama high school students will have the opportunity to apply to select colleges next week with no fees!

The Alabama State Department of Education (DOE) announced Tuesday that as part of the Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) on February 20-24, high school seniors can apply to 63 select colleges with no fees.

This is an extension of an event the Alabama DOE held in October. During that event, over 26,000 seniors applied to colleges and universities.

“Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students. Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack.

Colleges from across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee are waiving application fees, and Alabama Community Colleges are joining in the campaign as well.

Waiver codes are needed for some colleges when applying in order to be eligible for waived fees. A full list of waiver codes students may need when applying can be found here. Select schools don’t require a waiver code for free application during this time period.

The following colleges and universities are the ones participating in ALCAC to allow Alabama students to submit applications at no cost:

Alabama State University – Alabama

– Alabama Alabama A&M University – Alabama

– Alabama Allen University – South Carolina

– South Carolina Andrew College – Georgia

– Georgia Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama

– Alabama Birmingham Southern College – Alabama

Alabama Brenau University – Georgia

– Georgia Cumberland University – Tennessee

– Tennessee Faulkner University – Alabama

– Alabama Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia

– Georgia Georgia Southwestern State University – Georgia

– Georgia Huntingdon College – Alabama

– Alabama Jacksonville State University – Alabama

– Alabama Lander University – South Carolina

– South Carolina Lincoln Tech – Tennessee

Tennessee Maryville College – Tennessee

– Tennessee Mercer University – Georgia

– Georgia Miles College – Alabama

Alabama Mississippi College – Mississippi

– Mississippi South University – Alabama

Alabama Spring Hill College – Alabama

– Alabama Stillman College – Alabama

– Alabama Talladega College – Alabama

– Alabama Troy University – Alabama

– Alabama Tuskegee University – Alabama

– Alabama Union University – Tennessee

Tennessee University of Alabama – Alabama

– Alabama University of Alabama Birmingham – Alabama

– Alabama University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama

– Alabama University of Mobile – Alabama

Alabama University of Montevallo – Alabama

– Alabama University of New Orleans – Louisiana

– Louisiana University of North Alabama – Alabama

– Alabama University of South Alabama – Alabama

– Alabama University of Tampa – Florida

– Florida University of Tennessee Southern – Tennessee

– Tennessee University of West Alabama – Alabama

– Alabama University of West Florida – Florida

Florida University of West Georgia – Georgia

Georgia Alabama Community College System – Alabama

– Alabama Bevill State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Bishop State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Calhoun Community College – Alabama

Alabama Central Alabama Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Enterprise State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Gadsden State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Jefferson State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Lawson State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Reid State Technical College – Alabama

Alabama Shelton State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Snead State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Trenholm State Community College – Alabama

– Alabama Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama

– Alabama Wallace Community College Selma – Alabama

Alabama Wallace Community College Hanceville – Alabama

The ALCAC was started 10 years ago to “increase the number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education.”