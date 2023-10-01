GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This October, the Annual National Shrimp Festival returns to the beach for its 50th year.

The festival, presented by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, began in 1971 and has always been a free, volunteer-driven event. Nearly 250,000 people attend the event each year.

It took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic but returned for its 49th year in 2022.

Here’s this year’s schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 12 Event/Performer Location 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lefty Collins West Stage 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lisa Christian East Stage 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Youth For Art Display Central Festival at Information Booth 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ashley & Alan West Stage 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Strickly Rivers East Stage 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sugarcane Jane West Stage 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Cordial Brothers East Stage 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Midlife Crisis LA West Stage 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Platinum Premier Band East Stage 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Style West Stage 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Yeah, Probably East Stage 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster West Stage 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Troy Laz Band East Stage

Friday, Oct. 13 Event/Performer Location 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Just Roger East Stage 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Top Hat & Jackie West Stage 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Youth For Art Display Central Festival at Information Booth 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brown Barnes Band West Stage 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tracey & Alan East Stage 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sand Sculpture Demonstration & Training Public Beach South of Children’s Activity Village 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Undertow Band West Stage 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. JERI East Stage 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Willie Traywick Group East Stage 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Almost Skynard West Stage 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Elvis Remembered with Shane Tucker and the Promised Land Band East Stage 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Best of British: The Ultimate AC/DC & Def Leppard Tributes West Stage 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eagles Sunrise East Stage

Saturday, Oct. 14 Event/Performer Location 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Miss Shrimp Festival Presentation East Stage 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Singing for Scholarships The Zyn West Music Stage 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Youth For Art Display Central Festival by Information Booth 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Brent Burns East Stage 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sand Sculpture Contest Public Beach at South Town Green 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Zach Diedrich Band East Stage 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Amanda Shaw West Stage 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Champ Jaxon Band East Stage 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. High Cotton West Stage 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wavelength Band East Stage 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spank the Monkey East Stage 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Kirk Jay West Stage 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wet Willie East Stage 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. Velcro Pygmies West Stage

Sunday, Oct. 15 Event/Performer Location 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Church Service by Summit Church of Foley East Stage 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Emily Stuckey West Stage 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth For Art Display Central Festival by Information Booth 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Broke n’ Done West Stage 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Identity Theft East Stage 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. NoonDay Drivers West Stage 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Disco Kiss East Stage 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Groovinators West Stage 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wolfy Grin East Stage

EVENT LOCATION: