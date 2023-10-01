GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This October, the Annual National Shrimp Festival returns to the beach for its 50th year.
The festival, presented by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, began in 1971 and has always been a free, volunteer-driven event. Nearly 250,000 people attend the event each year.
It took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic but returned for its 49th year in 2022.
Here’s this year’s schedule:
|Thursday, Oct. 12
|Event/Performer
|Location
|10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Lefty Collins
|West Stage
|10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Lisa Christian
|East Stage
|10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Youth For Art Display
|Central Festival at Information Booth
|12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Ashley & Alan
|West Stage
|12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Strickly Rivers
|East Stage
|2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Sugarcane Jane
|West Stage
|2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|The Cordial Brothers
|East Stage
|4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Midlife Crisis LA
|West Stage
|4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|The Platinum Premier Band
|East Stage
|6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Style
|West Stage
|6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Yeah, Probably
|East Stage
|8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
|West Stage
|8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|The Troy Laz Band
|East Stage
|Friday, Oct. 13
|Event/Performer
|Location
|10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
|Just Roger
|East Stage
|10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
|Top Hat & Jackie
|West Stage
|10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Youth For Art Display
|Central Festival at Information Booth
|12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Brown Barnes Band
|West Stage
|12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Tracey & Alan
|East Stage
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
|Sand Sculpture Demonstration & Training
|Public Beach South of Children’s Activity Village
|2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|The Undertow Band
|West Stage
|2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|JERI
|East Stage
|4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Willie Traywick Group
|East Stage
|4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|Almost Skynard
|West Stage
|6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Elvis Remembered with Shane Tucker and the Promised Land Band
|East Stage
|7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Best of British: The Ultimate AC/DC & Def Leppard Tributes
|West Stage
|8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Eagles Sunrise
|East Stage
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|Event/Performer
|Location
|10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
|Miss Shrimp Festival Presentation
|East Stage
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Singing for Scholarships
|The Zyn West Music Stage
|10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Youth For Art Display
|Central Festival by Information Booth
|10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Brent Burns
|East Stage
|11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Sand Sculpture Contest
|Public Beach at South Town Green
|12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Zach Diedrich Band
|East Stage
|1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Amanda Shaw
|West Stage
|2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Champ Jaxon Band
|East Stage
|4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|High Cotton
|West Stage
|4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Wavelength Band
|East Stage
|6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Spank the Monkey
|East Stage
|6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
|Kirk Jay
|West Stage
|8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Wet Willie
|East Stage
|8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Velcro Pygmies
|West Stage
|Sunday, Oct. 15
|Event/Performer
|Location
|10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Church Service by Summit Church of Foley
|East Stage
|10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Emily Stuckey
|West Stage
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Youth For Art Display
|Central Festival by Information Booth
|12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Broke n’ Done
|West Stage
|12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Identity Theft
|East Stage
|2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
|NoonDay Drivers
|West Stage
|2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Disco Kiss
|East Stage
|3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|The Groovinators
|West Stage
|3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Wolfy Grin
|East Stage
