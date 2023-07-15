HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The reward is now up to $50,000 for the safe return of Carlethia “Carlee” Russell. She vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a child walking alone along the interstate.

The Keller Williams family has committed to adding an additional $25,000 to the reward for the safe return of Carlee Russell. This is on top of the $5,000 from CrimeStoppers and $20,000 from an anonymous donor.

According to Hoover Police, Russell called police to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 around 9:30 pm on Thursday. Russell then called a family member to tell them she was stopping to check on the child between Galleria Flyover and Exit 10. When police arrived in the area, they located Russell’s car and some of her belongings nearby but did not find her or a child.

Police describe Russell as 5’4″ and 150-160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes. Hoover Police said the have not received any other calls regarding a missing child.

Anyone with information regarding Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call Hoover Police at 205-444-7562.