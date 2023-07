The downtown Birmingham, Alabama skyline and cityscape from Railroad Park in February 2020.

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Alabama using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending May 2023. Data was available for 415 cities and towns in Alabama.

The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 0.9% to $346,856.

A few North Alabama metros have a number of cities with fast-growing home prices on this list, with the Fort Payne metro leading the pack at 16 cities. The Decatur metro comes in second, with 8 cities where home prices are rising. Below are the 13 metros where cities have fast-rising home prices.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Fort Payne, AL: 16

#2. Decatur, AL: 8

#3. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL: 4

#4. Cullman, AL: 3

#4. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL: 3

#4. Montgomery, AL: 3

#7. Anniston-Oxford, AL: 2

#7. Auburn-Opelika, AL: 2

#7. Birmingham-Hoover, AL: 2

#7. LaGrange, GA-AL: 2

#11. Alexander City, AL: 1

#11. Huntsville, AL: 1

#11. Scottsboro, AL: 1

You can read on to see which cities in North Alabama metros made the list.

50. Bon Secour

Typical home value: $242,503

1-year price change: +$18,627 (+8.3%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

49. Jacksonville

Typical home value: $184,231

1-year price change: +$18,686 (+11.3%)

5-year price change: +$64,867 (+54.3%)

Metro area: Anniston-Oxford, AL

48. Fairhope

Typical home value: $452,769

1-year price change: +$18,725 (+4.3%)

5-year price change: +$182,969 (+67.8%)

Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

47. Houston

Typical home value: $346,220

1-year price change: +$19,157 (+5.9%)

5-year price change: +$139,358 (+67.4%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

46. Russellville

Typical home value: $143,737

1-year price change: +$19,379 (+15.6%)

5-year price change: +$54,955 (+61.9%)

Metro area: Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

45. Alexandria

Typical home value: $186,101

1-year price change: +$19,493 (+11.7%)

5-year price change: +$63,014 (+51.2%)

Metro area: Anniston-Oxford, AL

44. Lester

Typical home value: $216,023

1-year price change: +$19,516 (+9.9%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Huntsville, AL

43. South Vinemont

Typical home value: $181,945

1-year price change: +$19,605 (+12.1%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Cullman, AL

42. Ramer

Typical home value: $162,004

1-year price change: +$19,652 (+13.8%)

5-year price change: +$54,882 (+51.2%)

Metro area: Montgomery, AL

41. Arley

Typical home value: $391,072

1-year price change: +$19,888 (+5.4%)

5-year price change: +$150,371 (+62.5%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

40. Homewood

Typical home value: $480,772

1-year price change: +$20,217 (+4.4%)

5-year price change: +$169,357 (+54.4%)

Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover, AL

39. Cusseta

Typical home value: $202,790

1-year price change: +$20,478 (+11.2%)

5-year price change: +$77,594 (+62.0%)

Metro area: LaGrange, GA-AL

38. Mount Hope

Typical home value: $166,367

1-year price change: +$20,915 (+14.4%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Decatur, AL

37. Valley Head

Typical home value: $142,578

1-year price change: +$20,963 (+17.2%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

36. Trinity

Typical home value: $215,051

1-year price change: +$21,235 (+11.0%)

5-year price change: +$86,758 (+67.6%)

Metro area: Decatur, AL

35. Courtland

Typical home value: $133,213

1-year price change: +$21,515 (+19.3%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Decatur, AL

34. Joppa

Typical home value: $190,476

1-year price change: +$21,533 (+12.7%)

5-year price change: +$77,638 (+68.8%)

Metro area: Cullman, AL

33. Opelika

Typical home value: $262,468

1-year price change: +$21,610 (+9.0%)

5-year price change: +$87,725 (+50.2%)

Metro area: Auburn-Opelika, AL

32. Moulton

Typical home value: $186,675

1-year price change: +$21,722 (+13.2%)

5-year price change: +$72,259 (+63.2%)

Metro area: Decatur, AL

31. Auburn

Typical home value: $344,380

1-year price change: +$21,749 (+6.7%)

5-year price change: +$110,476 (+47.2%)

Metro area: Auburn-Opelika, AL

30. Town Creek

Typical home value: $174,814

1-year price change: +$22,175 (+14.5%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Decatur, AL

29. Hillsboro

Typical home value: $129,158

1-year price change: +$22,406 (+21.0%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Decatur, AL

28. Killen

Typical home value: $253,709

1-year price change: +$22,474 (+9.7%)

5-year price change: +$101,287 (+66.5%)

Metro area: Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

27. Danville

Typical home value: $190,118

1-year price change: +$23,069 (+13.8%)

5-year price change: +$76,142 (+66.8%)

Metro area: Decatur, AL

26. Laceys Spring

Typical home value: $206,799

1-year price change: +$24,070 (+13.2%)

5-year price change: +$87,451 (+73.3%)

Metro area: Decatur, AL

25. Fort Payne

Typical home value: $172,297

1-year price change: +$25,564 (+17.4%)

5-year price change: +$75,895 (+78.7%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

24. Hope Hull

Typical home value: $222,759

1-year price change: +$25,723 (+13.1%)

5-year price change: +$80,220 (+56.3%)

Metro area: Montgomery, AL

23. Fyffe

Typical home value: $142,972

1-year price change: +$25,974 (+22.2%)

5-year price change: +$64,211 (+81.5%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

22. Rogersville

Typical home value: $227,890- 1-year price change: +$25,996 (+12.9%)- 5-year price change: +$101,991 (+81.0%)- Metro area: Florence-Muscle Shoals, ALStacker

21. Geraldine

Typical home value: $161,684

1-year price change: +$26,072 (+19.2%)

5-year price change: +$69,336 (+75.1%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

20. Anderson

Typical home value: $210,960

1-year price change: +$26,333 (+14.3%)

5-year price change: +$100,403 (+90.8%)

Metro area: Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

19. Flat Rock

Typical home value: $179,653

1-year price change: +$26,545 (+17.3%)

5-year price change: +$81,098 (+82.3%)

Metro area: Scottsboro, AL

18. Rainsville

Typical home value: $199,792

1-year price change: +$27,326 (+15.8%)

5-year price change: +$85,128 (+74.2%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

17. Powell

Typical home value: $143,043

1-year price change: +$27,606 (+23.9%)

5-year price change: data not availabl

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

16. Henagar

Typical home value: $164,021

1-year price change: +$28,148 (+20.7%)

5-year price change: +$73,978 (+82.2%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

15. Hammondville

Typical home value: $179,157

1-year price change: +$28,394 (+18.8%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

14. Mentone

Typical home value: $270,221

1-year price change: +$28,730 (+11.9%)

5-year price change: +$125,609 (+86.9%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

13. Crossville

Typical home value: $162,735

1-year price change: +$29,143 (+21.8%)

5-year price change: +$77,576 (+91.1%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

12. Ider

Typical home value: $172,619

1-year price change: +$29,292 (+20.4%)

5-year price change: +$76,797 (+80.1%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

11. Higdon

Typical home value: $182,221

1-year price change: +$29,505 (+19.3%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Fort Payne, ALStacker

10. Sylvania

Typical home value: $168,462

1-year price change: +$29,742 (+21.4%)

5-year price change: +$77,203 (+84.6%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

9. Collinsville

Typical home value: $160,513

1-year price change: +$29,831 (+22.8%)

5-year price change: +$74,064 (+85.7%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

8. Waverly

Typical home value: $262,559

1-year price change: +$31,215 (+13.5%)

5-year price change: +$116,464 (+79.7%)

Metro area: LaGrange, GA-AL

7. Dawson

Typical home value: $154,168

1-year price change: +$31,452 (+25.6%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

6. Orange Beach

Typical home value: $637,180

1-year price change: +$32,091 (+5.3%)

5-year price change: +$302,713 (+90.5%)

Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

5. Dodge City

Typical home value: $207,187

1-year price change: +$33,245 (+19.1%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Cullman, AL

4. Mountain Brook

Typical home value: $889,096

1-year price change: +$37,030 (+4.3%)

5-year price change: +$300,946 (+51.2%)

Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover, AL

3. Letohatchee

Typical home value: $125,229

1-year price change: +$37,584 (+42.9%)

5-year price change: +$56,120 (+81.2%)

Metro area: Montgomery, AL

2. Groveoak

Typical home value: $187,116

1-year price change: +$40,562 (+27.7%)

5-year price change: +$91,394 (+95.5%)

Metro area: Fort Payne, AL

1. Equality

Typical home value: $654,375

1-year price change: +$71,514 (+12.3%)

5-year price change: +$253,557 (+63.3%)

Metro area: Alexander City, AL