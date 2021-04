TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – At least five people were injured in a shooting outside a Tuscaloosa nightclub in the Temerson Square entertainment district.

AL.com said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday and authorities told AL.com gunshots were fired in the parking lot and outside of Roxy’s Nightclub.

All were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center; the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Police were questioning multiple people as of 5 a.m.