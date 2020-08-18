5 arrested in Homewood prostitution bust

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Five people have been arrested in an ongoing prostitution and human trafficking operation in Homewood.

On August 13, the Homewood Police Department, along with the FBI and Homeland Security conducted a prostitution and human trafficking operation at a hotel in the Lakeshore Parkway area of the city.

A total of five people were arrested during the investigation.

Alex Vinson, 40, of Birmingham, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution; Jessica Vilchis, 31, of Birmingham, was charged with prostitution; Maleena Williams, 23, of Birmingham, was charged with prostitution; Brandie McCain, 44, of Hanceville, was charged with prostitution; and Jennifer McCall, 38, of Alabaster, was charged with prostitution.

This operation is part of an ongoing effort by Homewood PD, along with federal partners, to combat human trafficking and to rescue victims who have been forced into criminal activity, Homewood PD says.

