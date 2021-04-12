Police investigating shooting after wounded victim gets on MAX Transit bus, 2 others injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple people were shot in North Birmingham Monday afternoon, responding officers tell CBS 42.

The Birmingham Police Department says two groups of men engaged in a shootout that resulted in three people being injured. Their identifies have not been released, but BPD says two of the victims were male and one was female.

One person involved in the shooting tried to flee on foot but was later taken into custody. A second suspect is still at large at this time.

MAX Transit confirmed to CBS 42 earlier that they received a call of a person shot on a bus Monday afternoon. It was later clarified by MAX that the victim had been shot before they got onto the bus. All other passengers and the driver were safe.

BPD says one officer discharged their weapon during pursuit of one of the suspects. An assault rifle that was used during the shooting was also seized by police.

No other information has been released at this time.